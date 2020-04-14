Linden confirms 2nd COVID-19 case

-29-y-o female currently warded at Diamond Diagnostic Centre, EBD

The Regional Health and Emergency Committee of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) moments ago that results conducted on another person who was tested for the COVID-19 recently revealed that the female contracted the disease.

According to the Medical Superintendent of the Linden Hospital Complex, Dr. Joseph London, the 29-year-old woman, had visited that health facility on Wednesday where she displayed mild symptoms consistent with that of the COVID-19.

At that time, she had complained to medical staff that she was experiencing a sore throat, fever and coughing. She was subsequently treated and sent home being advised to “do home isolation.”

Dr. London noted that the staff of the hospital had recognized that the woman hails from the area where the first COVID-19 patient in Region 10 resided and this resulted in them subjecting her to the necessary test.

“After the hospital took the samples off her we advised her that she should go on home isolation as we await the results of the tests. The results returned showing that she was positive and as such, the results were handed over to the Region and Task Force.”

He disclosed that after her situation was reviewed and examined, it was decided by the Regional Task force that she should be taken to the hospital.

“Recognizing that the test which was conducted on her returned positive we at the hospital handed over the results so that they can take the required actions. “I learnt that she was taken to the Diamond Hospital last night,” Dr London explained.

According to Dr. London, an ambulance from the Linden Hospital Complex transported the woman to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital, commonly referred to as the Diamond Diagnostic Centre in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), where she remains warded.

“We are monitoring, we are evaluating, and we are keeping a close eye out as we recognize that we need to remain proactive so as to ensure that all remain safe within Region Ten,” he also noted.

As of April 13th Guyana has recorded 47 cases of the Coronavirus with six deaths.