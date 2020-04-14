MOPH WORKING TO MAINTAIN ADEQUATE STOCK OF PPE

As confirmed infected persons with COVID-19 stands at 33, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Shamdeo Persuad said that the Ministry of Public Health is working closely with the Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders to keep adequate stock levels of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers attending to those patients.

“Protective gear including hazmat suits which were donated by the Chinese Government during Guyana’s histoplasmosis outbreak (in Matthew’s Ridge, Region One Barima Waini, which affected employees of the Guyana Managnese Inc.) were also repossessed and were distributed equally to the health facilities,” Dr. Persaud noted.

The Ministry of Public Health received a quantity of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization PAHO/WHO on March 20, to assist health workers to safely tend to patients with COVID-19.