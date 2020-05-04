Linden taxi driver on the run after sex tape with minor surfaces

– second sex tape leaked involving another underage female

Police are on the hunt for a taxi driver who hails from the mining town in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) after a sex tape involving a minor surfaced and circulated via social media recently.

The child identified in the sex tape, along with her parent, lodged a report to the police in Region 10 about the matter but the taxi driver still remains in hiding.

Meanwhile, another damning video has circulated, allegedly involving the same taxi driver, where another underage female is also involved.

According to Police Regional Commander, Superintendent, Hugh Winter, the police are investigating both matters.

“The first tape we spoke about, I know the parent along with the child, they came forward and we are presently investigating that matter but the second tape I am not privy to having seen that second tape. But if the second tape surfaces then definitely we would have to investigate that also. So in other words, I am saying, with a report or without a report we would investigate the second tape.”

He reminded that matters involving abuse or assault of any child in any form or manner, once made known to the police will be subjected to investigations.