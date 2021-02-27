Lusignan prison escapee recaptured during search by cops in Sophia houses

Prison escapee, James Bourne called “James Moore”, who had been serving a three(3)-year-sentence for robbery at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD) but escaped while working in the kitchen there in September, 2020, was recaptured on Saturday (this) morning.

According to the Guyana Prison Service, around 06:15h today, the convict was nabbed in ‘A’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

He will be charged criminally for escaping from lawful custody on September 29, 2020.

At the time of his escape, Moore, along with 13 other prisoners, was booked out from the Holding Bay to work at the Lusignan Prison kitchen earlier that day.

However, at about 16:30 hours, the 23-year-old man was discovered missing from his place of labour.