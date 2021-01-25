Pork-knocker shot after argument with allegedly drunk man

A 24-year-old Pork-knocker/ Detector Operator is now nursing at least one gunshot wound to his leg(s) after he was allegedly shot by a man minutes after they had an argument at Five Star Landing, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

The injured man has been identified as Satesh Ramnarine of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), who was shot on Thursday in front of the building that he resides in the NWD.

Reports are that around 16:30h on the day in question, Ramnarine was cooking inside of the above-mentioned building when the suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated, approached him and “started an argument.”

However, the row was short-lived, and the suspect reportedly left the location but returned about five (5) minutes later when Ramnarine was standing outside of the building.

The now injured Pork-knocker told the cops that his colleague, who was inside of the building, shouted out to him and told him to run and that was when he saw the suspect pointing a shotgun at him (Ramnarine).

According to a statement from the police, Ramnarine “heard an explosion” after which he felt a burning sensation and numbness in both of his legs.

“In fear for his life the man ran into an abandoned building and locked himself inside. On 2021/01/23 the 24 year-old pork knocker was assisted by public spirited persons and taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where on arrival he was seen by doctor on duty who admitted him in a stable condition. Investigations are in progress.”