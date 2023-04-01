MAHAICONY MAN ON THE RUN AFTER BRUTALLY STABBING MOTHER OF HIS CHILDREN

The mother of a 23-year-old woman from Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, pleads with the police to quickly apprehend her son-in-law, who is currently on the run after stabbing his partner multiple times on Monday night. Joel Vogt has the details.
