Man arrested after throwing parcel with contraband items into prison compound

Another young man was nabbed by law enforcement officials after he threw a parcel with contraband items into the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD), compound this afternoon.

Reports are that around 16:05h, Joseph Fifee, threw the parcel across the Southern fence of the penitentiary, but quick action by members of the Prison’s Task Force led to his arrest.

The items discovered inside of the parcel that Fifee had thrown across the Prison’s Southern fence.

Fifee, who is said to reside in a village along the ECD, was previously remanded to prison for robbery and released on bail just over two months ago.

He is currently being processed by the police.

Almost three weeks ago, a forty-year-old labourer of Lusignan Railway Embankment, ECD, was caught in the act of attempting to throw a bag containing two cellular phones, one hundred and four grams of suspected cannabis and other items into the Lusignan Prison compound.

The observation was made by two prison officers who had been patrolling the outer perimeter of the facility.

The suspect upon seeing the officers dropped the bag and quickly fled the area on a motorcycle.

An alarm was raised and the suspect was apprehended on the Lusignan Embankment by public spirited persons and promptly handed over to the police.