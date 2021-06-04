Man arrested for unlicensed shotgun, ammo stashed inside home

A 47-year-old man is now in hot water after the cops discovered a shotgun and eight (8) cartridges inside of his Sans Souci Canal Number #1 Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home on Thursday (yesterday) morning.

The discovery was made around 09:30h at the above-mentioned location, in the presence of the man’s wife, after cops who were acting on information visited the couple’s home.

According to a police statement, on arrival, the ranks made contact with the man and told him of the reason for being there.

As a result, a search was conducted on his home in the presence of him and his wife and during the search the policemen observed a table which contained a hidden compartment.

“Police found two objects made of metal and wood which appeared to be components of a firearm. Also found was a transparent plastic bag containing eight (8) cartridges. The suspect was questioned as to if he is a licensed firearm holder and he stated ‘no’.

He was then cautioned, arrested and taken to the La Grange Police Station, West Bank Demerara (WBD), where he was placed in custody.

An investigation is in progress.