23-year-old arrested for assaulting man with hammer during row over pipeline works

A 33-year-old man is now hospitalized with injuries to his right side rib after he was hit to that area with a hammer by his aunt’s neighbor after the suspect became “enraged” that the man had “dug up the area” close to his (suspect’s) yard to facilitate placing pipelines there.

The incident took place around 13:00h on Wednesday in the #51 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to a police statement, on the date and time in question the 23-year-old suspect became involved in a heated argument with the now injured man and allegedly took a hammer “and dealt the man a lash to his right side rib, causing him to receive injuries.”

“The victim was taken to Skeldon Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was further treated. The suspect was arrested and is presently in custody pending an investigation.”