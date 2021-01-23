Man beaten with metal pipe by 2 males as a result of “ongoing feud”

-assaulted in presence of wife, laptop damaged

One man is now nursing wounds about his body after being assaulted with a metal pipe by two men on the roadway, in the presence of his reputed wife, while they were en route to their home.

The couple had a Black Lenovo laptop valued at $70,000 in their possession which was also damaged during the attack.

HGP Nightly News understands that the laptop was the property of the 18-year-old female, Jessica Jack, whose reputed husband had been carrying at the time of the incident.

The assault and malicious damage to property took place around 18:00h on Sunday at Khan’s Hill, Mabaruma, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

Reports are that the two (2) male suspects and Jack’s reputed spouse had an ongoing feud before the incident took place.

On Sunday, the young woman left her home to take the laptop to her friends house so that it could be charged there.

Around 18:00h, she was walking towards her home with the laptop inside of black haversack when she met her reputed husband and handed over the haversack to him.

HGP Nightly News was told that the man then placed the haversack on his back and the couple continued their journey.

However, while they were walking alongside each other, the two (2) suspects rushed to them and attacked Jack’s spouse with a metal pipe.

He was hit repeatedly about his body and after the perpetrators ran away from the scene, the couple opened the haversack to ascertain the state of the laptop, and discovered its screen broken.

According to the police, the two (2) suspects were contacted and told of the allegations levelled against them before they were arrested. They are said to be assisting with the investigation.