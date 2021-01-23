Sales Distributor assaulted and robbed of cash, gold ring by two (2) men

-suspects found inside house with over $300,000 in cash, clothing

Two men, suspected of executing robbery with violence on a Sales Distributor attached to the Suri Trading, were arrested after they were found inside of a house with $356,240 in cash along with articles of clothing.

The alleged robbery is said to have been committed around 18:45h on Friday (yesterday) on 43-year-old Christopher Harricharan at Plantation Opposite, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

According to the cops, the man was attacked by two (2) perpetrators who stole $150,000 in cash from him along with one (1) gold ring valued at $130,000.

HGP Nightly News understands that following the robbery, a party of policemen went to a house at Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo, where the two (2) suspects were seen and arrested with the clothing and $356,240 in cash.

They are presently in police custody and are said to be assisting with the investigation.