Man shot in thigh after threatening cop with glass bottle

A 28-year-old resident of Plum Park Dam, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, is now nursing a gunshot wound to his left upper thigh after he allegedly resisted arrest by the police and used a glass bottle to threaten a Police Corporal.

The incident took place around 11:00h on Friday (yesterday) in Plum Park, Sophia, after four (4) policemen on Mobile Patrol duty observed four (4) males (inclusive of the now injured man) at a “roadside shop acting suspiciously.”

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Police Corporal and the other three (3) cops immediately stopped at that location to question the quartet and noticed that the 28-year-old male in question threw a Ziploc bag on the ground.

HGP Nightly News understands that the Ziploc bag contained a small amount of Cannabis leaves, seeds and stems.

“The man subsequently ran away and made good his escape. The ranks in searching for the man passed by the said shop when they noticed the man and approached him, told him of the offence and while in the process of arresting, the man picked up a glass bottle and tried to hit the Police Corporal, who then moved away to avoid getting hit. The man then began to use a series of obscene language while he continued to advance towards the Corporal threatening him with the bottle.”

According to the cops, the now injured man was warned to desist from such actions but continued, and as a result the Police Corporal “upon realising he was in danger discharged a round” which hit the man on his left upper thigh.

The ranks immediately escorted the man to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is presently awaiting an X-Ray.

A thorough investigation has been launched into the matter.