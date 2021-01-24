Porter suffers fractured leg, injuries about body after being pinned by lorry

A 40-year-old porter narrowly escaped the jaws of death but is currently hospitalized with a fractured right leg and abrasions about his body after the driver of motor lorry he was travelling in lost control of the vehicle while descending a hill.

The injured man has been identified as Odit Narine Persaud of Essequibo.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident occurred around 13:30h on Saturday at the Toraturu Trail, Mazaruni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and that at time, the motor lorry was being driven by a 30-year-old male resident of Bartica, Essequibo River.

Reports are that on the day in question, the driver was descending a hill when he allegedly lost control of the lorry which turned turtle, pinning Persaud onto the surface of the trail.

The porter was picked up in a conscious state by persons in the area and transported out of the Region to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency medical attention.

Narine was admitted as a patient at the GPHC with a fractured right leg and abrasions about his body.

His condition is regarded as stable as investigations into the incident continue.