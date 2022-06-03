Man Busted with 3M in Cannabis

47 year old Raymond Tinnis was arrested on Thursday by ranks from the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) after he was busted with 9.8 kg of cannabis. The cannabis has a street value of approximately GUY $3 million.

Tinnis was intercepted in a motor car on the Mahaica Public Road. He was the sole occupant at the time of the bust. CANU in a press release noted that the a search of the vehicle revealed a parcel containing suspected cannabis in the vehicle’s trunk.

“Raymond Tinnis, 47, along with the suspected narcotics, was escorted to CANU Headquarters. The suspected narcotics, tested positive for cannabis, with a total weight of 9.8 kg and a street value of approximately GUY $3 million” a press release stated.

Investigations are ongoing.