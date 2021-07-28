Man busted with firearm, empty magazine in New Amsterdam

A 53-year-old male was on Wednesday arrested after a 9mm Reck 92 military pistol and one magazine without rounds were found in his possession on Matthew Allen Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

According to a news release, on Wednesday at 15:45 hours, acting on information received, a party of policemen went to Matthew Allen Road where the suspect was met and searched.

Police said the firearm and accompanying items were found in a purple bag he had on him.

“He was told of the offence committed, arrested and taken to Central Police Station where he was placed into custody. The firearm is lodged pending charges,” police said.