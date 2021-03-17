Man chopped to nose, beaten several times by cutlass-wielding drunk men

A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after he was allegedly attacked, while walking through a street to get to his home, by two (2) men who were intoxicated and brandishing cutlasses.

The injured male has been identified as Sharaz Azad of Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant Corentyne, Berbice, who is now nursing a chop wound to his nose and suffering from wounds about his body.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident occurred on Monday (yesterday) around 17:30h at the Tain village, Corentyne, Berbice.

One (1) of the two (2) suspects is said to be a resident of the village where the attack took place.

According to a police statement, on the day and time in question, Azad was proceeding to his residence by walking through the Tain Access Street when he was confronted by two suspects who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and were both armed with cutlasses.

“The suspects then dealt him several lashes about his body and a chop to his nose. He was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital by his relatives where he was seen, examined, and treated by a doctor on duty who later referred him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further medical attention. Azad is presently under observation at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the said institution.”

Investigations continue.