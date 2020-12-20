Man fighting for life after receiving head, body injuries while performing “stunts” on motorbike

A 23-year-old man who had been “performing stunts” while riding a motorcycle is now battling for his life after he drove off the roadway and sustained serious injuries about his body.

The injured man has been identified as Dellon Marks of Queenstown village, Essequibo Coast.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident took place around 00:45h on Sunday (today) at the Darthmouth Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

According to a police statement, Marks was “performing stunts (wheelie) when he drove off the said road and sustained injuries about his body. He was picked up in a semi-conscious state and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient at the institution suffering from injuries about his head and body. His condition is listed as Serious.”

Investigations into the matter continue.