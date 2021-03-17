Man hospitalized after driver swerves into path of motor pickup, slams into vehicle

A 25-year-old driver attached to the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) is now hospitalized after a motorcar (PYY #1438) allegedly swerved into the lane of his pickup vehicle (# PPP 5115), and slammed into it late Tuesday night ( yesterday).

The damaged motor pickup (# PPP 5115)

The injured male has been identified as Salman Khan of the Wales Community Centre Ground, West Bank Demerara (WBD), while the driver of the other vehicle (# PYY 1438) is said to be a 31-year-old man from Seaview, Cornelia Ida (CI), West Coast Demerara (WCD).

HGP Nightly News understands that the serious accident occurred around 23:55h at the La Jalousie Public Road, WCD.

Reports are that at the time mentioned above, the motor pickup (#PPP 5115) was proceeding East along the Northern side of the La Jalousie Public Road and motor car (# PYY 1438) was proceeding West along the Northern of the said road, when the tragedy struck.

According to a police statement, Khan said that he observed the motor car (# PYY 1438) coming out of the lane it was in and entering Khan’s lane which resulted in Khan “pulling to the left” to avoid an accident.

However, despite his efforts, the 31-year-old driver’s vehicle (#PYY 1438) collided with the right side of Khan’s motor pickup (# PPP 5115).

As a result of the collision, Khan received injuries about his body and was taken out of his vehicle (# PPP 5115) by public spirited citizens, who rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, WCD, in a conscious state.

He was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted at the said hospital.

“Breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motor car and found 0.30 and 0.37 micrograms in his system. The driver of the motorcar is in custody. Investigation underway,” the police statement noted.