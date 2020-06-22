Man knifed to death after trying to break up fight between husband, wife

One man was stabbed to death after intervening in a physical altercation between another man and his reputed wife yesterday afternoon.

Upto press time, the deceased has only been identified as “Rakesh” of Mahaicony.

The murder took place around 16:30h at the

Turtle Creek Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni – Mazaruni).

According to the police, the suspect who has only been identified as “Niggie” thus far, remains on the run.

On Sunday afternoon, the suspect and his reputed wife were invovled in an argument which quickly turned physical.

As such, “Rakesh” who witnessed the incident, rushed to prevent the two from physically injuring each other but he was attacked by the suspect who had been armed with a knife at that time.

“Niggie” dealt the now dead man several stabs about his neck and body resulting in “Rakesh” falling to the ground.

The suspect then made good his escape while others rushed to aid the badly injured man.

However, by the time “Rakesh” was taken to a medical facility, he was already dead.

His body is presently in-transit to Bartica and crime scene technicians and investigators are in route to the scene.

Investigations into the matter continue as police ranks continue to hunt for the murder suspect.