Man receives 2.3M fine, 4 years imprisonment, co-accused remanded to prison for Drug Charges

On Wednesday, Ryan Marks was sentenced to four years imprisonment and handed down a fine of $2.3 million while his co-accused- Akeem Henry was remanded to prison for trafficking over two kilograms of cannabis when they appeared virtually at the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court.

The duo appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

On Wednesday, Marks pleaded guilty however Henry pleaded not guilty to the charge.

As a result, Marks was slapped with four years imprisonment and was imposed the 2.3 million dollar fine while Henry was remanded to prison until July 20, 2022.

On Tuesday, ranks from the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit during an operation on Orange Walk within the vicinity of Bourda Market nabbed two males. The men had in their possession a bag containing “brick-like” parcels suspected to be cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Akeem Henry, 25, of lot 32 Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, and Ryan Marks, 27, who has no fixed place of abode, were arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters, with the suspected narcotics, which tested positive for cannabis. The five (5) parcels containing cannabis weighed a total of 2.650 kg and had a street value of GUY $800,000.