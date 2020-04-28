Man reportedly confesses to murdering 62-y-o woman in bed

-tells cops that he was “under the influence” when he killed her

Less than 24 hours after brutally stabbing to death 62-year-old Tameshwarie Sonilal while she was on her bed, the 21-year-old suspect was nabbed by the cops, and reportedly confessed to murdering the woman.

Reports are that the self-confessed killer, whose alias is “Gepper”, was apprehended by police ranks along the De Kinderen Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

According to a source close to the investigation, the young man told the police that he committed the ghastly act as a result of him being “under the influence of alcohol.”

However, investigators opine that the 21-year-old had entered the woman’s home between 19:00h and 20:30h to rape her, based on evidence obtained at the crime scene.

“As to whether or not he did manage to rape her, I cannot say. It is the Post Mortem examination that will have to tell us this,” the source noted.

Last night, pandemonium broke lose in the quiet, close-knit village of Goed Hope located in Canal Number One Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD), when Sonilal’s screams were heard by her neighbours..

Her neighbours immediately rushed to Sonilal’s home to render assistance but they were not aware that she was in the process of being repeatedly stabbed.

Upon forcing their way into the woman’s home, they were greeted by the male suspect, who was brandishing a cutlass in his hand.

The young man then attacked the neighbours, using the weapon to fend them off, and made good his escape.

When the small group finally entered Sonilal’s bedroom, they discovered the woman surrounded by blood, and quickly notified the police.

According to a source, ranks arrived at the scene promptly but the 62-year-old was already dead.

The lifeless body of the victim which was discovered with multiple stab wounds about her body was taken to the Ezekiel’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.