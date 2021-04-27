Man shot, robbed of cash while waiting in vehicle at traffic lights

A 38-year-old man was shot and robbed of $500,000 in cash in the vicinity of the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) building, Georgetown, when the vehicle he was driving (PZZ 6538) came to a halt in that area due to traffic.

The injured man has been identified as a resident of Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and the incident is said to have occurred around 13:56h on Monday (yesterday) along Carifesta Avenue.

Reports are that the now wounded man was driving the motor vehicle (PZZ 6538) and proceeding West on the Southern carriageway of Carifesta Avenue when he “came to a complete stop in the vicinity of YMCA in traffic.”

According to a police statement, while the man was awaiting the change of the traffic light, he felt a “sudden impact from behind his vehicle” and observed two males on a motor cycle.

“One immediately confronted him and pointed a gun to his right leg and shot him. In shock the victim exited the car and ran for help. The unarmed perpetrator then took possession of the said cash which was in an envelope on the front passenger seat of the motorcar after which the two perps made good their escape. The victim is presently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is being seen and treated.”

His condition is listed as stable.

Meanwhile, the cops retrieved one (1) war head and spent shell at the crime scene.

Investigations in progress.