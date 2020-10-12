Man shot while conversing with the mother of his child on roadway

A chicken vendor is now nursing a gunshot wound to his right hand after he was shot while visiting the mother of child last night (Sunday) at West Ruimveldt, Greater Georgetown.

The injured man has been identified as 43-year-old Shemroy King of Seadam, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Reports are that around 20:30h on the day in question, King had been standing on the Eastern parapet along a street in West Ruimveldt in deep conversation with the mother of his child, when he heard a loud explosion.

He told the cops that it sounded like a gunshot and that immediately after hearing the noise he felt a burning sensation to his right elbow.

According to King, when he looked at his right elbow to determine what had caused the pain, he saw blood pouring and realized that he had been shot.

The chicken vendor further told investigators that upon this observation, he quickly jumped into a taxi and proceeded to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency medical attention.

According to the police, King is presently in the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit of that hospital receiving treatment.

One warhead was recovered from his right hand and his condition is listed as stable.

Meanwhile, checks by the police to locate the mother of King’s child have been unsuccessful.

The police noted that several persons in the area where the shooting took place were questioned but “no further information” was received.

Investigations into the shooting are presently ongoing.