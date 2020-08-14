Man stabbed to death, sister and children stabbed several times



-other sibling’s throat slashed

A 55-year-old labourer was stabbed to death yesterday afternoon at Bat Creek, Upper Pomeroon River, while his two sisters and three children were also stabbed several times.

Dead is Ramdat Singh called “Shami”, a labourer of Bat Creek, Upper Pomeroon River and formerly of Aberdeen, Essequibo Coast.

Reports are that around 15:00h on Thursday, Singh was attacked by a male suspect and stabbed several times about his body after which he fell to the ground.

According to the cops, then attacked Singh’s two sisters and three children, wounded and then made good his escape.

One of Singh’s sisters along with the three children were stabbed about the body, while the Singh’s other sibling is suffering from a slashed throat.

The deceased along with the injured persons were all placed in a boat and rushed to the Charity Hospital where Singh was pronounced dead on arrival.

The injured persons were all transferred to the Suddie Hospital where two of them were rushed to the theater for emergency surgery, while the other three were all treated by a Doctor and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in a stable condition.

Investigations are in progress. The body of the deceased has been escorted to the Suddie Mortuary where it awaitd a post mortem examination.