Man stabbed twice about body by duo while heading home

A 38-year-old man is now nursing stab wounds to his abdomen and back after he was assaulted by two (2) men while he had been en route to his home in the wee hours of Thursday (today).

The injured man has been identified as Delon Baird of Cassie Creek, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident occurred around 01:20h on the day in question (today) in the vicinity of the Baramita Health Centre.

While Baird was making his way to his house, the two men attacked and a stab to his abdomen and another stab to the back before they made good their escape.

According to the police, subsequent to the stabbing, Baird managed to arrive at a house of his relative that resides close to where the crime occurred and he was taken to the Baramita Health Centre where he is currently receiving treatment.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.