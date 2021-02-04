Two arrested for narcotics, gun, ammo found in house during police raid

Two (2) persons have been arrested following the discovery of narcotics, an unlicensed gun and ammunition inside of house when police ranks swooped down at the residence to conduct a search.

The police ranks, acting on information received, went to a house around 14:00h on Wednesday (yesterday) located in the #68 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and discovered a black plastic bag which contained 84 grammes of cannabis and a 12 gauge Single Barrel Shotgun.

Additionally, the cops unearthed transparent plastic back with six (6) 9mm rounds and eight (8) 12 gauge cartridges.

The two (2) individuals were promptly arrested and are said to be assisting with the investigation.