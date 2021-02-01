Man stabbed with scissors during row with drinking buddy

A 27-year-old gold miner was stabbed to his rib with a pair of scissors by a carpenter after the two became embroiled in a heated argument while consuming alcoholic beverages with each other.

The injured man was identified as Myial Benjamin of Barabina Hill, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini) while the 25-year-old suspect is said to also hail from the same area.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident took place on Sunday (yesterday) afternoon at the above-mentioned location.

Reports are that around 16:30h, the two men who are known to each other, were imbibing when a row started between them.

The suspect allegedly then armed himself with a pair of scissors and dealt the gold miner one (1) stab to the left side rib.

According to a police statement, Benjamin was subsequently escorted to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by the Doctor on duty and admitted into the said Hospital.

“Police contacted the suspect and told him of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested him and escorted to Mabaruma Police Station where he was placed into custody. The victim is in a stable condition. Investigations are ongoing.”