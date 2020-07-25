Man wanted by cops for having sex with child nabbed

-found with gun, ammo in possession

A man who was being sought by the cops for having sex with a child was this afternoon arrested and found with a gun and ammo in his possession.

HGP Nightly News understands that shortly after noon today, two policemen visited the

Apaiqua Landing, Upper Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) where they discovered the man who is known to persons in the area as a “gold buyer.”

The suspect, who hails from Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD), has been on the wanted list by the cops for allegedly having sexual activity with a child under 16 years of age.

When the policemen conducted a search on the man, they discovered one (1) Pistol with four(4) live 9mm rounds , one (1) 9mm magazine and two (2) 12 gauge cartridges.

He was then cautioned , arrested and taken to the nearest police station and later transported to tge Bartica Police Station, Region Seven.