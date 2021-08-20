Police on the hunt for murder suspect in Berbice district

Police are on the hunt for a suspect in the West Bank Berbice district who reportedly assaulted and stabbed 48-year-old Feroze Khan to death. According to the police around 14:30hrs on Thursday, Khan was at a grocery shop in the Bennet Dam, Rosignal area when the male suspect, who remains unknown to the police, went into the said shop and bought a bottle of water. Eyewitnesses stated that the suspect then later left the shop, picked up a piece of wood and ran towards Khan, who was walking at the time, and dealt him several lashes across his body.

Khan fell to the ground and the suspect then pulled out a knife from his waist and stabbed him and left the scene.

A manhunt is presently in progress for the suspect, as investigations continue.

Related