Man who allegedly chopped pregnant wife about head, body placed on $500,000 bail

The 30-year-old farmer who severely chopped his pregnant wife about her body multiple times during an argument last week, before allegedly setting their home on fire, was on Tuesday (today) granted bail to the tune of $500,000 at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Richard Mohamed, of Friendship, Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two, and of Huntley, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD), appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam and was not required to enter a plea after he was read the attempted murder charge.

He was subsequently placed on $500,000 bail.

The case was adjourned to April 19, 2021, and was transferred to the Charity Magistrate’s Court.

On March 25, this year, in the wee hours of the day, Mohamed’s 23-year-old reputed wife was brutally chopped to her head and other parts of her body and eventually lost several fingers due to the attack.

The badly injured woman, is said to be six (6) weeks pregnant and has five (5) children from a previous union.

She remains in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).