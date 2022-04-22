Man who Allegedly Stabbed Foster Son to Death caught

Following a wanted bulletin being issued for his arrest earlier this week, Nigel Abraham was nabbed on Friday.

Abraham was wanted in connection to the murder committed on his 17 year-old foster son Daniel Wilson of Lower Black Water, Barima River, NWD.

According to police, “diligent work” by police ranks in Region One, members of the Community Policing Groups and residents, the suspect was caught and arrested.

Police Headquarters reported that on Sunday, the incident occurred at about 22:00hrs, while Abraham, Wilson and Wilson’s cousin Rob Monsammy were imbibing when an argument ensued. According to reports, the foster father took a knife and stabbed the young man to death. Monsammy who tried to save his cousin, was also stabbed.