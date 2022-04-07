Mayor receives donation of bins from city businessman

His worship Pt Ubraj Narine yesterday received a number of bins from city businessman Roy Singh of Computer High Tech.

The businessman indicated that the gesture was a part of his contribution to the efforts of the Council to provide adequate receptacles for garbage collection.

Mayor Narine thanked Mr Singh for the donation and stated that it will assist in its efforts to keep the city clean. He also stated that the work of keeping the city clean must be a collaborative one with all stakeholders and not one-off campaigns.

Mayor Narine indicated that it costs the Municipality millions each month to collect garbage around the city and this is a major expenditure for the Council. He stated that the Council will continue in its efforts to ensure citizens can conduct their business in a clean environment to the best of their abilities despite its limited resources.

The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown continue to encourage citizens to do their part in keeping the city clean. Citizens can report illegal dumping to the nearest police station or to the M&CC via WhatsApp on 620 6222.