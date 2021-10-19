Mechanic arrested after driving suspected stolen vehicle

A 39-year-old mechanic of Moco Moco Road, Central Rupununi was arrested on October 18, 2021, after information was received that the vehicle he was driving, a Montana Conquest motorcar registration number NAW 2497 was suspected to be stolen. When questioned about the motorcar he claimed that he bought it from one Linden Fordyce called Burham of Tabatinga, Central Rupununi, for $120,000.00 over a year ago.

He was arrested and placed into custody and the motorcar was lodged at Lethem Police Station while checks are being made for the alleged seller.

