Mechanic, Security Officer dead after speeding car slams into motorcycle

A collision between a motorcar and a motorcycle this (Friday) morning along the Chateau Margot Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), has claimed the lives of both the driver and the motorcyclist.

Dead is 24-year-old Kevin Persaud, who was driving motorcar (PEE 3030) and 52-year-old Lionel Brower, who was riding motorcycle (CJ 7915) at the time of the fatal accident.

Persaud was a mechanic who resided in the Goedverwagting village, ECD, while Brower, a security officer, hailed from Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD.

Reports are that the motorcycle (CJ 7915) was proceeding East on the Southern side of the roadway while the car (PEE 3030) was said to have been speeding in the said direction.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), “without explanation” the motorcar collided into the rear of the motorcycle and as a result, Persaud lost control of his vehicle and ended up in a canal on the Northern side of the road.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle (CJ 7915) ended up on the Southern driveway while Brower landed up 100ft East on the Southern side of the roadway.

Both drivers received injuries about their bodies and were each picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by the police.

However, when they arrived at the medical facility, Persaud and Brower were both pronounced dead.

The bodies of the two men are presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting Post Mortem Examinations.