Melanie Marshall appointed GECOM’s Voter Registration Manager

0
545

Ms. Melanie Marshall is now the Guyana Elections Commission Voter Registration Manager. This was confirmed at its Statutory meeting held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Ms. Marshall’s confirmation was premised on the fact that she was the only applicant that met all of the required criteria for the position. She has been acting in the said capacity for approximately 6 years.

“Ms. Marshall has been employed with the Guyana Elections Commission for sixteen (16) years. She holds a Commonwealth Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Public Management from the University of Guyana” a press release stated.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.