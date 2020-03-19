MELLO, BEAST WANTED FOR MURDER

A wanted bulletin has been issued by the Guyana Police Force for 32-year-old Medellin “Mello” Evans and 28-year-old Carlos “Beast” Evans for questioning in relation to the murder of Tony Bishnauth.

The murder occurred on March 03, 2020 at Carriage Road, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the above named suspects is asked to contact the Police on 232-0291, 232-0313, 330-2222, 226-3650, 226-1326, 911 or the nearest Police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

NAME: MEDELLIN ORLANDO EVANS

ALIAS: “MELLO”

DATE OF BIRTH: 28 JUNE, 1987

RACE: AFRICAN DESCENT

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 61 RAILWAY LINE ROSIGNOL, W.B.B

NAME: CARLOS EVANS

ALIAS: “BEAST”

DATE OF BIRTH: 15 DECEMBER 1991

RACE: AFRICAN DESCENT

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 12 SECTION ‘C’ D’ EDWARD VILLAGE W.B.B