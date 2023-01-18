Min. Rodrigues clarifies about cost of bridges commissioned in Sophia 

SEE STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER WITHIN THE MINISTRY OF HOUSING AND WATER SUSAN RODRIGUES:

I have noted with concern, another malicious attempt by opposition members and their activists to mislead the public and to shift focus from the Government’s development agenda.

Yesterday, aspersions were made that a single wooden bridge was constructed in Sophia to the tune of $3.8 million dollars. I wish to make it clear that this project involved the construction of three bridges for that combined total.



The scope of works undertaken includes; the demolition and removal of the existing

dilapidated bridges, the construction of the three (3) new structures using strictly green heart timber: 6×8 piles, the installation of 6×8 walers, 2x 12 green heart decking, the cement casting of the abutments, and the installation of 4×4 columns along with 2×4 rails.



The state of the bridges was brought to my attention by the head teacher, teachers and parents of Bright Future’s daycare and pre-school when I was on another assignment in the area. The condition of the bridges posed a serious threat to the safety of the children, and I promised to immediately remedy the situation.

During my visit yesterday, the teachers, parents and community members expressed their satisfaction with the project, and the urgency with which their matter was addressed. I further wish to clarify, that in relation to the absence of the handrail, this was a direct request by members of the community who asked that we avoid placing those rails because it encourages loitering on the bridge, which is a nuisance for others using the bridges, especially women and children.



I wish to caution members of the public not to fall prey to sensationalism, and deliberate

attempts to disparage the work of the government. The public can be reassured that we will

continue to work in communities across the country on development projects, no matter the

size or scope, all geared towards enhancing lives and improving wellbeing.

