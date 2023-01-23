Natural Resources Minister signals support for 2nd edition of Int’l Energy Conference

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat has fully endorsed the second edition of the International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana 2023 (IECEG), which is scheduled to take place from February 14-17, 2023.

Some keynote speakers include President Irfaan Ali, Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, and for the first time Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. The Hon. Keith Rowley

Minister Bharrat recently met with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana 2023, Kurt Baboolall.

“The Government of Guyana is fully in support of the International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana, and we expect this year to be even bigger than 2022, and as we continue to grow our oil and gas sector, we look forward to attract more investors to Guyana,” Minister Bharrat posited.

“Our government has been putting a lot of emphasis on the non-oil economy, as well, and this conference will highlight opportunities in those sectors. It is not just an oil and gas conference; it is an energy conference that focuses on renewables, sustainability, and investment opportunities across all sectors.”

Meanwhile, Baboolall said he is proud to have the Natural Resources and, by extension, the government onboard for the Conference and Expo.

“Their indication of support for the conference and expo demonstrates, the Government’s confidence in our Secretariat and our ability to provide a reputable avenue for energy discussions. The Conference and Expo offers a forum for the government to drive the energy conversation by addressing the demands of the industry and its stakeholders.”

In line with the goals and objectives of the Local Content Policy, it is anticipated that the Conference and Expo will promote Guyana as an oil and gas investment destination, establish and strengthen productive industry relationships, and offer a platform for local businesses to access collateral and joint ventures.

In the short to medium term, the Conference plans to promote its spin-off oil and gas portfolio in addition to national infrastructure projects.

The Conference and Expo has been able to attract over 30 sponsors and 150 exhibitors. This year, the IECEG Secretariat confirmed that the conference would have more delegates, sponsors, and exhibitors than last year.

This year, the Conference and Expo is being hosted under the theme ‘Harnessing Energy for Development’ and is expected to assemble Heads of State and Government, government officials, policymakers, academics, industry professionals, and global energy thought leaders.

