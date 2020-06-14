Caribbean Airlines says Guyanese authorities unable to provide list of nationals for repatriation

-despite giving approval for operation of service between Trinidad, Barbados and Guyana

Caribbean Airlines says it has already held talks with the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) regarding proposed operations to repatriate Guyana nationals who have been stranded across the Region since the closure of borders due to the COVID-19.

However, to date, the Airlines has been unable to obtain much necessary information in relation to proceeding with this move.

According to a press release from Caribbean Airlines today, it has already supplied the Government of Guyana and the GCAA with a “proposed schedule of repatration flights” and received approval to operate a service between Trinidad, Barbados and Guyana on June 11, 2020.

As part of the agreement, Guyanese authorities committed to providing a listing of pre-approved Guyanese nationals to the airline.

However, the media statement noted that on June 9, the GCAA advised that the necessary processes were not yet completed by the Guyana authorities “and they were unable to provide the listing of nationals for repatriation to the Caribbean Airlines which would facilitate the advertising of the flight and booking of passengers.”

The Airlines declared that it remains committed to supporting repatriation efforts for the citizens of Guyana and looks forward to the completion of the processes and the provision of the necessary approvals from the GCAA.

“Caribbean Airlines is currently facilitating repatriation flights for nationals of Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda through June 16 and will support further repatriation efforts of Caribbean nationals throughout the Region.”