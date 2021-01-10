Cops retrieve gun, live rounds after men evade arrest

A firearm along with a magazine containing four (4) live 9MM ammunition were found on the ground by cops after they gave chase behind two (2) men in the vicinity of Penny Lane, Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

HGP Nightly News understands that although the two (2) suspects escaped on foot, policeman managed to recover the Glock 17 Pistol and matching ammo, after they investigated the source of a loud explosion.

According to a police statement, ranks heard the noise which they suspected was a gunshot and made their way into Penny Lane then West into a street where they observed a silver/grey Fielder Wagon vehicle.

They saw two males exit, one of whom was armed with a “black handgun” and the driver of the motor car who noticed the arrival of the lawmen, quickly sped away from the scene.

The two men who had exited the vehicle then ran into a nearby yard.

“The ranks chased after the men who jumped a concrete fence and made good their escape in a Western direction. The said firearm along with the magazine containing four live 9MM ammunition which was dropped during the chase was picked up by the ranks and lodged. Enquiries are ongoing.”