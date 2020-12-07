Former GPL CEO Dindyal reappointed head of utility company

As part of the plans by the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) to modernize, expand and improve electricity support in support of the development of the country, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of that company, Bharat Dindyal, has been appointed in that post once again effective Monday, December 7, 2020 (today).

This is according to a press release from the GPL which stated that Dindyal has over 26 years of experience in engineering services and electric utilities “and is no stranger to GPL having served as CEO from 2006-2015.”

In support of this, the GPL added that it is confident in Dindyal’s “leadership and his return to our Company.”