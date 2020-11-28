Miner arrested at Police Checkpoint with marijuana in plastic bag

A 22-year-old miner landed himself in hot water after he was nabbed with a quantity of marijuana in his possession on Friday (yesterday) at the Itaballi Checkpoint, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The young man, who is said to hail from Block 22 Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), was arrested for 545 grammes of marijuana (ganja) which had been packed inside of several Ziploc bags.

According to a police statement, around 11:11h on the day in question, police ranks working at the Itaballi Police Checkpoint conducted a search on a motor lorry and its occupants.

During this search, a black plastic bag was found and upon investigating its contents, the cops found three (3) scotch-taped plastic parcels and 55 small Ziploc plastic parcels.

Each parcel was opened in the presence of the miner and revealed have been containing cannabis at that time.

According to the police, the suspect was immediately cautioned, told of the offence committed and arrested.

He reportedly later admitted ownership of the items and is presently in Police custody at Bartica Police Station, Region Seven, pending charges.