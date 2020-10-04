Dispatcher beaten with metal pipe by bandits inside of home

-suspects make good their escape with flat screen television

Three men, each armed with a steel pipe, rushed into the home of a 43-year-old Dispatcher in the wee hours of this morning (Sunday), physical assaulted him, then made good their escape with his flat screen television (tv).

The ‘Robbery with Violence’ act occurred around 00:30 at the man’s Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) residence.

Reports are that the man had been asleep in his home when he was awakened by a noise outside of the house. However, upon investigation he did not see anything amiss.

He reportedly then sent his cousin to purchase cigarettes and shortly after he saw three (3) male suspects rushing from his backyard towards him with steel pipes in their hands.

The dispatcher told the cops that he had been standing by his door at that time and the men quickly pounced upon him. One of the men allegedly began hitting him to his shoulder with a metal pipe after which a scuffle ensued.

The now injured man stated that during the fight, one of the suspects ran into his house and picked up his 39 “ JVC flat screen television from his living room before they all made good their escape on foot.

Investigations into the robbery are currently ongoing.