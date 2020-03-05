Miner shot dead in Mahdia

24-year-old Akeem Ceaser, a miner of Wismar, Linden was shot at around 23:30h on Wednesday, at Blackwater Backdam, Kanawaruk, Mahdia.

Based on reports, Ceaser was at a shop imbibing with friends when an argument ensued between him and a male known as “Selwin” which then led to a physical encounter.

Another miner parted the two but eventually another male armed with a shotgun approached the scene.

The gunman then allegedly shot the victim once in the left foot, gun- butted him in the head and fled the scene.

Ceaser was taken to Mahdia District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival; the body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

Police are searching for the suspect, a security guard who goes by the alias ‘Tallman’.