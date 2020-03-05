PPP releases Region 4 SOPs

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic has created a website; https://region4sopsinformation.com/ with the proposed results for Region 4.

The tabulation shows that the PPP has gained 80,344 while A Party for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) has gained 114,345. This would give PPP a little over 10,000 more votes than what the party has gained in 2015 while APNU+AFC has a mere 489 votes above that of 2015.

Many questions are circulating the authenticity of the statement since some of the polling stations are not listed on the report.

PPP has invited everyone to view the Statement of Polls (SOP) since it is a document for public scrutiny.

“The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) invites everyone to view the tabulated Statements of Poll (SoPs) for Region # 4. The SoPs are public documents that should be made available for public scrutiny by everyone. We must protect the will of the people against the rogue elements within GECOM, who are attempting to manipulate the tabulation of the Region 4 votes using fake spreadsheets,” PPP stated.

A series of unexpected events have since been occurring at the GECOM command centre on High Street causing the more than 300 statement of polls to be recounted on several occasions. An exceedingly amount of persons who are unauthorized to be in the centre were there making demands.

As Guyanese continue to wait anxiously, parties are urging the public and their supporters to remain calm and patient while GECOM completes the process.

Attempts are being made to declare the final results, however the media is not allowed in the media centre where a crowd has assembled preventing the announcement.