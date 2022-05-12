MINIBUS DRIVER SLAPPED WITH DANGEROUS DRIVING CHARGE

Marlon Otto Nunes, a 36 year-old minibus driver of 379 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown was on May 11, 2022 arrested by ranks of Traffic Headquarters and charged for Dangerous Driving.

The 36-year-old man was arrested after a popular social media outlet shared a post of Nunes driving his minibus on the pavement of the Providence Public Road on Tuesday May 10, 2022.

Nunes, who was also charged for tinted motorvehicle and breach of prescribed conditions of certificate of fitness, will appear at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court on 2022/05/13, to answer to the charges.