Early morning Mahaicony accident claims life of 25 y-o, 2 Others involved still unconscious



A 19-year-old is now in police custody following an early morning accident that claimed the life of 1 and has left two others battling for their lives.



On Thursday morning, 25-year-old Eshwar Arjune tragically lost his life following a smash up on the Bushy Park Public Road, at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.



Police Headquarters reported that the deadly accident occurred around 07:40 hrs on Thursday morning and involved three vehicles- motorcar #PCC 5219, which was being driven by the now dead man (owned by Seepersaud Arjune); motorcar #HD 2859 driven by 26-year-old Kevin Bagot; and a motor Jeep #PJJ 8723 owned by Deodat Ramanand and driven by 19-year-old Jhatan Sukhlal.

So far investigations reveal that motorcar #PCC 5219 was proceeding east along Bushy Park Public Road whilst motor Jeep #PJJ 8723, which was proceeding in the same direction behind motorcar #PCC 5219.

The car the 19 year old Sukhlal was driving reportedly collided with the rear of Arjune’s motorcar, causing him to lose control of the car. He ended up on the southern side of the road and collided with motorcar #HD 2859.

As a result of the collision, the driver of #HD 2859- Kevin Bagot, his reputed wife and Arjune received injuries about their bodies. They were all rushed to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty. However, Arjune was pronounced dead on arrival.

Both the driver of motorcar #HD 2859, and with his reputed wife that were also involved in the accident remain an unconscious state, as they continue to recieve medical attention at the Mahaicony Public Hospital.

The driver of the motor Jeep was given a Breathalyzer test which recorded zero micrograms of alcohol. He is in custody and assisting with the ongoing investigation.