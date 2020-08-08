Ministers, Gov’t officials meet to discuss reopening of schools

Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and former Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy met with senior officials within the Education and Health Ministries to discuss matters relating to the safety of students and the eventual reopening of schools.

According to the Government, “the best interest of the child is always of paramount importance for the government. An announcement will be made soonest regarding the way forward.”

The team included the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Boyle, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Nursery), Ms. Samantha Williams and Chief Planning Officer within the Ministry of Education, Nicola Johnson.