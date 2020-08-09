Several residences, yards flooded after heavy rainfall

-authorities advise flooding may occur between Sunday and Wednesday in flood prone areas

A number of homes located between Number 55 village and Number 59 village have been adversely affected by the heavy downpour last evening along the Corentyne Coast, Berbice.

Several yards are flooded in light of the accumulation of water during Friday night’s rainfall and families are currently trying to battle with the situation.

This has been confirmed by Regional Chairman, David Armogan.

Officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) are presently monitoring the situation and gathering additional information on the impact.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Watch Centre is advising that forecast weather conditions may produce flooding/water accumulation over flood prone areas, landslides over hilly areas and wind and lightning damage in areas with thundershowers Sunday through Wednesday.

Additionally, citizens are reminded to take the necessary precautions, especially those in low-lying, riverine and flood prone areas and to report any unusual weather activity to our National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 623-1700 and 226-1114.