Educators urged to have patience during virtual conversation in observance of Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month 2022

More than 40 educators joined Friday afternoon’s virtual conversation in observance of Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month 2022. This was facilitated by the Ministry of Education’s Special Education Needs (SEN) Unit.

Education Officer, SEN in Region Ten, Ms. Cindy Nelson, stated that while every child with Cerebral palsy has different needs, limitations, and abilities, it is important to create an inclusive classroom. Some ways to do this would be by embracing technology, making space, using assignment seating arrangements, changing up instructional methods and most importantly collaborating with parents and other teachers.

The educators were encouraged to practise patience and work along with these persons as they can still make meaningful contributions to society.

Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture. It is the most common motor disability in childhood and is caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain. This usually happens before a child is born, but it can occur at birth or in early infancy.

